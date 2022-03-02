Yandex metrika counter

IEA executive director expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
IEA executive director expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a telephone conversation with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), News.Az quotes the minister as saying.

According to Shahbazov, the current situation in the energy market was discussed during the conversation. Birol thanked Azerbaijan for its contribution to energy security in Europe during the energy crisis.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      