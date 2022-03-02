IEA executive director expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a telephone conversation with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), News.Az quotes the minister as saying.

According to Shahbazov, the current situation in the energy market was discussed during the conversation. Birol thanked Azerbaijan for its contribution to energy security in Europe during the energy crisis.

News.Az