IFC ready to develop co-op with Azerbaijan in green projects' roll-out - regional manager

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is ready to develop cooperation with the Azerbaijani government in the implementation of ‘green’ projects, IFC’s Regional Manager for the South Caucasus Ivana Fernandes Duarte said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, News.az reports.

According to the regional manager, today Azerbaijan is implementing large projects in the sphere of renewable energy sources (RES) and the transition to ‘green’ energy.

"We are also ready to provide support to private businesses involved in the development of these solutions and projects," the regional manager added.

News.Az