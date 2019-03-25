Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to meet in Vienna on March 29 - source

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet on March 29 in Vienna, according to a diplomatic source in the Austrian capital.

"The meeting will be held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Interfax Azerbaijan cited the source as saying.

At the meeting. the sides will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

On March 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Baku and Yerevan are coordinating the dates for the Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting on the Karabakh settlement, as well as a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries.

