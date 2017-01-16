Ilham Aliyev attends reception hosted on behalf of Klaus Schwab - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev attends reception hosted on behalf of Klaus Schwab - PHOTO

A reception was hosted on behalf of Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab for leaders who participated in the World Economic Forum more than 10 times.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reception, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

Last year Klaus Schwab presented a badge of Davos club of honorary members to President Ilham Aliyev, marking his tenth participation in the World Economic Forum.

News.Az

