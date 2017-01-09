Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Estonia enjoy active co-op within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia Marin Mottus.

The Estonian ambassador reviewed a guard of honor.

Mottus presented her credentials to President Aliyev.

Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Estonian diplomat.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his visit to Estonia and Estonian president's visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

President Aliyev hailed the very good mutual understanding between the two countries, as well as their support for each other in the political sphere, saying trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia is not as active as in these areas.

Saying Azerbaijani Embassy in Estonia has been operating for many years, the head of state noted that the two countries have active cooperation within international organizations too.

Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that much more importance will be given to the expansion of economic and trade relations for the development of bilateral relations which in turn will pave the way for stimulation of export and import operations and determination of opportunities between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

The head of state also hailed the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels in strengthening the bilateral relations, saying cultural cooperation is of crucial importance in terms of the two peoples' better knowing each other. President Ilham Aliyev praised the successful development of bilateral relations within the European Union.

The ambassador conveyed greetings of Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to President Ilham Aliyev.

Ambassador Mottus thanked President Aliyev for the kind words, hailing the successful development of Estonia-Azerbaijan political relations. She noted the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Estonian Ambassador also underlined the two countries' active cooperation and mutual support for each other within international organizations.

They exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in trade, transportation, information technologies, tourism, agricultural and cultural fields.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, and asked the Ambassador to extend his greetings to the Estonian head of state.

News.Az

News.Az