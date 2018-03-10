Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani media should keep national interests above all

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has addressed a congratulatory message to the participants of the 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists.

The message was read out by Ali Hasanov, Assistant to the President for Public and Political Issues, APA reports.

"In the modern world where the global network is expanding and the transnational media has a serious impact on the internal life and international reputation of individual countries, the Azerbaijani media should be more active and principled, demonstrate high professionalism, keep the country’s national interests above all and not spare their strength and skills for the sake of the progress of the Azerbaijani society,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

News.Az

