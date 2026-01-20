Ilham Aliyev: Baku-Yerevan agreements turning into practical results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking at a panel discussion during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia are now beginning to translate into practical outcomes.

The head of state noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan had never previously been at peace as independent states, News.Az reports, citing Report.

"When we gained independence in 1991, we were already in a state of military confrontation. However, today the dividends of peace are expressed through cooperation. In particular, strategically important cargo, including petroleum products, is being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia," he said.

News.Az