Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and the whole people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.
"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, successes in your activities, and the friendly people of Greece lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.
News.Az