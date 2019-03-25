Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and the whole people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, successes in your activities, and the friendly people of Greece lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.

News.Az

