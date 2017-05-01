Ilham Aliyev congratulates Israeli president on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended congratulations to Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, Trend reports.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – Independence Day", - Ilham Aliyev told Reuven Rivlin in his congratulatory letter.

"I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will further develop and strengthen in the best interests of our nations", - noted the president.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Israel peace and prosperity", - added the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

News.Az