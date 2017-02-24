Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kuwait’s emir

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Feb. 24.

“Your Highness, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait,” said the president in a congratulatory letter.

“I am confident that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop and expand.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity,” added President Aliyev.

News.Az

