Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Ireland
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of Ireland – Saint Patrick's Day,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter, Trend reports.
“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Ireland everlasting peace and prosperity,” added President Aliyev.
News.Az