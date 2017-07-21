Ilham Aliyev: Drinking water supply projects successfully implemented in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years, drinking water supply projects have been successfully implemented both in Baku and in almost all Azerbaijan’s districts, said Azerbaijani Presi

The president made the remarks at the ceremony of launching a drinking water supply project in Pirallahi district, Baku.



He said that drinking water supply in Baku is improving, and there is still a lot to be done in the future.



President Aliyev pointed out that 80km-long water line to Pirallahi is a large-scale project that requires very larger funds.



"…because there are water lines from Jeyranbatan to Pirallahi, Gurgan, as well as to the Zira and Turkan settlements of Khazar region. A few years ago, a large complex of cleaning installations opened in the Jeyranbatan water reservoir, which is the largest cleaning installation in the world,” he added.



The head of state noted that drinking water will be supplied to both Gurgan and Pirallahi settlements.



"This is a very great event. People living here know very well that drinking water has always been a problem for the local population. Now these settlements are supplied with clean, WHO-complaint drinking water. This is a purely social project that requires very large funds. Water is one of the most important factors in human life. Water is health, cleanliness,” he added.

News.Az

