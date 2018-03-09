Ilham Aliyev orders to allocate funds for construction of 15 modular schools

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to develop the education infrastructure in the Gakh, Gabala, Oguz and Shaki districts, Trend reports.

According to the order, 5.056 million manats will be allocated to Azerbaijan’s Education Ministry in order to create 15 modular schools.

News.Az

News.Az