Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi state minister for Arabian Gulf affairs
- 30 May 2017 18:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122127
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/ilham-aliyev-receives-saudi-state-minister-for-arabian-gulf-affairs Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State for Arabian Gulf Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Thamer bin Ali Sabhan Al Sabhan.
According to Oxu.Az, the due information was disseminated by the official web-site of the Head of State.
News.Az