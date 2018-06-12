Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor – a new format of co-op in Eurasia

The Southern Gas Corridor is a new format of cooperation in Eurasia, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey’s Eskisehir city June 12, APA’s Turkey bureau reports.

