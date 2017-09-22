Ilham Aliyev watched Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s national volleyball team faced the Hungarian squad in Group A at the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship in Baku, Sept. 22.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev watched the match.

Kseniya Poznyak, Odina Bayramova, Olena Hasanova, Natalya Mammadova-Skazka, Kristina Yagubova, Polina Rahimova and Valeriya Mammadova represented Azerbaijan in the match which took place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team defeated the Hungarian squad in the first group match of the 2017 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.

The match ended with a score of 3:0.

