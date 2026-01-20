Miami player punches Indiana rival after title game

Miami player Mark Fletcher Jr. was caught on camera throwing a punch at an Indiana opponent. Daily Mail

+ ↺ − 16 px

A post-game confrontation marred college football’s national championship on Monday night after Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. was seen punching Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker during on-field celebrations.

ESPN footage aired after the game showed the Miami running back throwing a punch at Tucker moments after the final whistle. Fletcher Jr. briefly chased the Indiana player across the field before a Hurricanes staff member intervened and pulled him away. It is unclear what triggered the altercation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident overshadowed a historic night for Indiana, who claimed their first national title in program history.

News.Az