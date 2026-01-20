Yandex metrika counter

Miami player punches Indiana rival after title game

  • Sports
  • Share
Miami player punches Indiana rival after title game
Miami player Mark Fletcher Jr. was caught on camera throwing a punch at an Indiana opponent. Daily Mail

A post-game confrontation marred college football’s national championship on Monday night after Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. was seen punching Indiana’s Tyrique Tucker during on-field celebrations.

ESPN footage aired after the game showed the Miami running back throwing a punch at Tucker moments after the final whistle. Fletcher Jr. briefly chased the Indiana player across the field before a Hurricanes staff member intervened and pulled him away. It is unclear what triggered the altercation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident overshadowed a historic night for Indiana, who claimed their first national title in program history.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      