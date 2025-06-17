Yandex metrika counter

Images show damage in Israel after Iranian strikes

Source: BBC

Pictures of damage in central Israel, following the Iranian strikes that the Israeli military has reported this morning, News.az reports citing BBC.

They say Iran fired 30 missiles at the country, with most intercepted.

Firefighters can be seen dousing burnt-out buses near a crater in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.Firefighters spray water on a burnt-out busReutersFirefighters spray water on a burnt-out bus with smoke on the horizonReuters
People stand near a crater in the ground with parked buses behind them
Reuters


News.Az 

