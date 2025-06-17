Images show damage in Israel after Iranian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pictures of damage in central Israel, following the Iranian strikes that the Israeli military has reported this morning, News.az reports citing BBC.

They say Iran fired 30 missiles at the country, with most intercepted.

Firefighters can be seen dousing burnt-out buses near a crater in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv. Image source: Reuters Image source: Reuters



Image source: Reuters



News.Az