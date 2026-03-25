US strike on Iraq's Habbaniyah Base kills at least 7 soldiers - VIDEO

US strike on Iraq's Habbaniyah Base kills at least 7 soldiers - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 7 soldiers from the Iraqi Army were killed and 13 others wounded after a U.S. airstrike targeted the clinic and engineering department at the Habbaniyah base in Anbar province, News.Az reports, citing the portal Clash Report.

The base, jointly used by the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, was hit in two consecutive U.S. strikes carried out on March 24–25.

Authorities in Baghdad condemned the attacks as a serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, highlighting that a military medical facility was among the targets.

Officials have since launched diplomatic and security consultations in response to the incident.

7 Iraqi Army soldiers were killed and 13 wounded after a U.S. airstrike hit the clinic and engineering department at the Habbaniyah base in Anbar.



The base, which is shared by the Iraqi Army and PMF/Hashd al-Shaabi, was struck in two consecutive U.S. attacks on March 24–25.… pic.twitter.com/FF9sFWHdst — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 25, 2026

News.Az