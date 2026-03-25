Yandex metrika counter

US strike on Iraq's Habbaniyah Base kills at least 7 soldiers - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
US strike on Iraq's Habbaniyah Base kills at least 7 soldiers - VIDEO
Source: Shafaq News

At least 7 soldiers from the Iraqi Army were killed and 13 others wounded after a U.S. airstrike targeted the clinic and engineering department at the Habbaniyah base in Anbar province, News.Az reports, citing the portal Clash Report.

The base, jointly used by the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, was hit in two consecutive U.S. strikes carried out on March 24–25.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Authorities in Baghdad condemned the attacks as a serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, highlighting that a military medical facility was among the targets.

Officials have since launched diplomatic and security consultations in response to the incident.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      