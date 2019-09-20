IMF: Azerbaijan’s non-oil GDP to increase by 2,8% next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expansion rate of GDP is forecasted to stand at 2,1% in 2020 in Azerbaijan, APA reports citing the reports by the IMF.

According to the report, country’s economy will grow 2,7% in 2019, 2,1% in 2020. Alongside, growth rate of non-oil GDP will stand at 2,8% this year, 2,8% in 2020, oil GDP will be amounted relatively 2,5% and 1,2%.

