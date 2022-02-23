Yandex metrika counter

IMF executive director visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Azerbaijan Piotr Trabinski visited the country's Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories (except for Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, wrote on his Twitter page, News.Az reports. 

During the visit, the visitor got acquainted with the monuments destroyed during the occupation in Agdham and ongoing restoration work, Huseynov tweeted. 

