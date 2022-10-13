IMF provides Ukraine with $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing

IMF provides Ukraine with $1.3 billion in additional emergency financing

Ukraine has already received $1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

The premier noted that the funds will be used to finance the budget's priority needs.

“Ukraine has received $1.3 billion of additional emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund. The funds will be used to finance the budget's priority needs: strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy," Shmyhal said.

He noted that overall, the IMF has provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war.

“We are grateful to our partners and allies for their unwavering support,” Shmyhal added.

News.Az