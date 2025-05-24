Yandex metrika counter

IMF urges France to intensify efforts to cut debt

France is on track to meet its targeted lower deficit this year, but it will need to take additional substantial measures going forward to address its growing debt, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In its Article IV review, the Washington-based institution said the country’s shortfall gap is on track to narrow to the government’s target of 5.4% of economic output this year. It forecast growth just 0.1 point shy of the 0.7% in the public finances law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

France’s deficit will still remain around 6% of economic output in the medium term if no further action is taken, the IMF added, urging further moves to repair the public finances. The government has pledged to reduce the gap to 3% by 2029.

“Significant additional fiscal efforts will be crucial to preserve fiscal space and create room to absorb rising spending demands, while placing debt on a downward path,” the IMF said.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

