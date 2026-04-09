IMF, World Bank, WFP warn food access 'at risk' amid Mideast war

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The heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) have cautioned that steep rises in oil, natural gas, and fertiliser prices are likely to drive up food costs and worsen food accessibility worldwide.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the organizations said, “The Middle East war is upending lives and livelihoods in the region and beyond,” News.Az reports.

They stressed that the resulting disruptions to food, fuel, and fertiliser supplies would hit the world’s most vulnerable populations hardest, especially those in low-income countries that rely heavily on imports.

News.Az