Important responsibilities still lie ahead for Azerbaijan - Igor Korotchenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The flag of Azerbaijan was personally hoisted in Khankandi by President Ilham Aliyev, signifying the remarkable outcome of his two decades of leadership,” Director General of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia) Igor Korotchenko exclusively told News.az.

“This is the return of the occupied territories and Garabagh to Azerbaijan. By the standards of modern history, the events are certainly incidental. For the first time, we see when political will, strategic goals, and years of hard work to create an attached economy, giving the armed forces a life capable of an effective political system, have yielded practical results,” said Igor Korotchenko.

“I’ll probably repeat once again that for many people, today’s achievements of Azerbaijan look absolutely fantastic against the backdrop of the problems faced by dozens of countries around the world. But they got it from the past, and there are no results. But there is success and efficiency in Azerbaijan. Therefore, in all respects, of course, all friends of Azerbaijan today, with our thoughts together with Baku, we welcome such a victorious final point to long and systematic work,” a political scientist said.

I. Korotchenko noted that there are still important tasks ahead that Azerbaijan should deal with: “This is the restoration of destroyed territories, the transformation of Garabagh into one of the most innovative and efficient regions of the world. Because the projects that are proposed will truly be masterpieces of modern city construction. These will be smart villages and cities. It will have an impeccable ecology and a thriving tourist cluster. These will be the best showcases of a strong, sovereign Azerbaijan, which is going through a period with its president. Many achievements await Azerbaijan along this path.”

News.Az