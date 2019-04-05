“Improving Azerbaijan’s position in global rankings shows effectiveness of steps taken”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improving Azerbaijan's position in global rankings shows effectiveness of the steps taken in this direction, said Niyazi Safarov, Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister.

He made the remarks at the presentation of the website of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the Platform for Dialogue between the State and Business in Baku.

He stressed that the creation of the website and the platform speak of the support and attention shown by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to entrepreneurs.

“This also indicates that the measures being implemented in this area are bearing fruit,” he noted. “Every year, the work in this direction will expand and intensify.”

He added that ensuring sustainable development of the economy, a competitive economy, strengthening the export potential, providing employment, developing entrepreneurship are the basis of state policy.

Safarov further noted the importance of public procurement, adding that this affects the development of the country’s economic potential, social spheres and so on. He also reminded that a website on public procurement was created in March.

Vusal Shikhaliyev, chief consultant of the Service of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Economic Policy and Industry Issues, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev, Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other officials are taking part in the presentation of the website.

The event participants are discussing economic reforms in public procurement, reforms to improve the availability of courts, a new business registration system, an e-application system for connecting to energy supply, a dialogue between the state and business, the Green Corridor system and other issues.

