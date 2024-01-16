In Photos: Captivating winter scenery of Hadrut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The settlement of Hadrut, located in the southeast of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, stuns visitors with its unique natural scenery in winter.

Winter in Hadrut is truly nature’s masterpiece. Mysterious beauties - snow-covered mountains, rocks and forests - in Hadrut fascinate its visitors.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated the settlement of Hadrut from the Armenian occupation on October 9, 2020.

News.Az presents the photos reflecting the captivating winter scenes in Hadrut. The photos was taken by AZERTAC.

