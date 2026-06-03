In Photos: Aftermath of Iran’s strike on Kuwait airport

In Photos: Aftermath of Iran’s strike on Kuwait airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian drones and missiles struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to several airport facilities and forcing the suspension of airport operations.

According to Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, the Iranian attacks on the country killed one person and injured several others, News.Az reports.

The strikes also led to the closure of the airport and caused damage to a number of diplomatic missions.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the attacks, saying they had “once again targeted vital and civilian infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport,” resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

Images circulating on social media have revealed the extent of the destruction at Kuwait International Airport in the aftermath of the Iranian attack.

Source: Clash Report

Source: Clash Report

Source: Clash Report

News.Az