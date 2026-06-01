In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes
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Source: Reuters
People have begun fleeing southern Beirut following an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out further attacks in the area, News.Az reports.
Photos published by Reuters show hundreds of residents leaving southern Beirut as the situation escalates after the renewed strike order.
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters
By Nijat Babayev