Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes

  • Photos
  • Share
In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes
Source: Reuters

People have begun fleeing southern Beirut following an order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out further attacks in the area, News.Az reports.

Photos published by Reuters show hundreds of residents leaving southern Beirut as the situation escalates after the renewed strike order.

News about - In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes

Source: Reuters

News about - In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes 

Source: Reuters

News about - In Photos: People flee southern Beirut after Israel's Netanyahu order strikes 

Source: Reuters


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      