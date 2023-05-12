In Photos: “Kharibulbul” international music festival in Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 9-11, Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, hosted the years’ edition of "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival.

The festival jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, featured concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations.

The city of Shusha was also declared “the cultural capital of the Turkic world” by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in 2023. This year’s "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival brought together TURKSOY member states, Turkic-speaking countries and their on-stage performance groups.

Along with Azerbaijan, musicians and performers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Unit of the Republic of Moldova, Uzbekistan, as well as the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan, Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, the Tyva Republics of the Russian Federation, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan were represented at the festival.

News.Az