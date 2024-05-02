Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Protests across the world on May Day

In Photos: Protests across the world on May Day

Workers around the world marked the first of May with rallies, marches and demonstrations.

News.Az presents the Reuters-taken photos reflecting the May Day protests and marches across the world.

Protesters hold smoke bombs on top of a building as they take part in a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, May 1. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Riot police gather around a demonstrator who is being held on the ground during the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Meal workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) attend a May Day rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 1. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

Protesters take part in a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, May 1. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

Police officers block Filipino activists from marching towards the U.S. Embassy during a Labor Day protest in Manila, Philippines, May 1. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Fireworks light up over Victoria Harbour for the Chinese Labour Day 'Golden Week' holiday, in Hong Kong, China, May 1. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters look at balloons in the colors of the Palestinian flag flying in the sky during a rally commemorating May Day, in Athens, Greece, May 1. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

People hold a banner as they attend the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Riot police confront demonstrators during the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

A demonstrator falls, while preparing to throw a Molotov cocktail, during clashes with riot police at a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile, May 1. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People walk with flags at the 1st of May event organized by the Main Organization of Trade Unions in Faelledparken in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 1. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen


