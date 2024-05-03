In Photos: Week in wildlife around the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az, citing the Guardian, presents the best of this week’s wildlife photographs from around the world.

Snooze you lose ... A black kite (left) makes a swift getaway with the fish it has just stolen from the brahminy kite (right) who caught it, in Vetnai, eastern India. Photograph: Arnab Roy/Animal News Agency

One of 150 harvest mice reintroduced this week to Perivale Wood local nature reserve in west London, UK, after a 45-year absence. Local children helped with the release of the mice: “They were very fluffy and, well, jumpy,” said one young volunteer. Photograph: David Parry/PA Media Assignments/PA

A peacock fans out its tail in a splash of colours at Qingxiu Mountain Park in Nanning, southern China. Photograph: Costfoto/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

A roebuck deer, apparently wearing a Poirot moustache, explores a rapeseed field in Brandenburg, Germany. Photograph: Patrick Pleul/dpa

Call the black-and-whites! ... Drivers in Washington state, US, were startled to see four zebras trotting along the highway near the town of North Bend. Three of the animals, which had escaped from a trailer taking them to a petting zoo, were recaptured with the help of rodeo workers, but one remains at large and has become something of a folk hero. “It’s like the local Bigfoot now,” said one North Bend resident. Photograph: Tropoer Rick Johnson/AP

A swan splashes down to enjoy the warm glow of early morning light in Kidderminster, UK. Photograph: Lee Hudson/Alamy Live News

Wild horses by a hiking trail in Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora, North Dakota, US. In 2022 the National Park Service proposed removing the horses, but met with local opposition, and now say the 200 or so animals will be allowed to remain. Photograph: Jack Dura/AP

Flamingos in Ankara, Turkey. The birds herald the arrival of spring as they migrate there for their annual breeding season. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

A rare blue rock-thrush on the beach in Oregon, US. The bird, which is native to east Asia, has only once been spotted in this region, in 1997, and even that is disputed, making this an exceptional sighting. This picture was taken by a local musician who – much to the annoyance of avid birders – has little interest in avian life; he just thought it was cute. Photograph: Michael Sanchez

A field hamster peeks out of its burrow in Euskirchen, Germany. About a dozen captive-bred hamsters have been released into the wild there in the hope that this will prevent the species’ extinction. They are much bigger than domestic pet hamsters – even longer in the body than a guinea pig, although not as rotund. Photograph: Oliver Berg/dpa

A bumblebee perches on a lilac near Eymir Lake, Ankara, Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

A lion strolls around at Amboseli National Park in Kenya, which sits at the foot of Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock





