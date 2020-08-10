Yandex metrika counter

In photos: Yemen's historic capital hit by deadly floods

  • Photos
Over 130 people have been killed during heavy rains in Yemen since mid-July, according to authorities in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Dozens of others have also been injured.

The flooding has caused extensive damage to historic sites in Sanaa's Old City, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The city is home to hundreds of distinctive brown and white houses, which date back to before the 11th Century.

