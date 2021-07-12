Incident in Fuzuli district with blowing up of Azerbaijani citizen is another proof of Armenia's use of cluster munitions — Israeli expert

The fact that a citizen of Azerbaijan blew up in the Fuzuli district on a banned cluster bomb, abandoned on the liberated territories after the Armenian occupation, defies all comprehension. The war ended long ago, and Azerbaijani citizens continue to be killed and seriously injured.

Israeli lawyer and expert on international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel expressed the due opinion in a conversation with NewsAz.

"This is a continuation of the war, and in a terrorist way. Cluster bombs are prohibited by the international community and their use is legally a crime. But, apparently, there is no international law and order for Armenia. And the blowing up of an Azerbaijani citizen is another proof of the fact that Armenia used these banned munitions."

News.Az