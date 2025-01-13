Yandex metrika counter

Incumbent president leads Croatian elections

  • Politics
  • Share
Incumbent president leads Croatian elections
Zoran Milanovic is a former prime minister of Croatia [Marko DjuricaReuters]

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is leading in the second round of presidential elections, News.Az citing the AFP.

According to the exit poll results, Milanovic won 77.86 percent of the votes, while Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Conservative Party HDZ, won 22.14 percent.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      