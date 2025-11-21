India and Afghanistan to launch air cargo services soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air cargo services between India and Afghanistan are set to be launched shortly, an Indian foreign ministry official confirmed on Friday.

The announcement came during a visit by Afghanistan’s Taliban Trade Minister, Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi, to New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I am pleased to announce that the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi sector and Kabul-Amritsar routes has been activated. Cargo flights on these sectors will begin very soon,” said Anand Prakash, an official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The new air freight corridors are expected to enhance trade and economic ties between the two countries by facilitating faster and more efficient transport of goods.

