India and Argentina conduct 7th foreign office consultations

India and Argentina wrapped up their seventh round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) in Buenos Aires on Friday, marking a key advancement in strengthening bilateral relations. The discussions addressed various topics and identified major areas for cooperation.

The Indian delegation was led by Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs, while Argentina was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Leopoldo Francisco Sahores. This meeting follows the previous round of consultations held in New Delhi in November 2021.During the discussions, both sides engaged in a comprehensive review of their relationship, focusing on political, trade, and economic ties.“Both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions covering the entire gamut of their relationship. Besides political, trade and economic relations, the two delegations reviewed other key areas of cooperation including Healthcare and Pharma, Energy, Mining, Defence, Railways, Nuclear, Space, Agriculture, culture and Consular issues,” the Ministry stated.The talks provided an opportunity for both countries to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. India and Argentina agreed to enhance high-level visits and set plans for the next round of FOCs to be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.Buenos Aires termed India a “very important partner” for Argentina, a growing economy and a vibrant democracy, adding that it aspires to have a deeper and more intense relationship with New Delhi.“Political Consultations with India. Vice Foreign Minister Leopoldo Sahores and Secretary Jaideep Mazumdar of the Ministry of External Affairs of India chaired the 7th Round of Political Consultations in Buenos Aires at the San Martin Palace,” the Argentina’s Foreign Ministry stated in a post on X.“It was an opportunity to review topics on the bilateral agenda, identify areas of interest, cooperation projects, exchange information on the political situation in the region and global issues. India is a very important partner for Argentina, a growing economy and a vibrant democracy. We aspire to have a deeper and more intense relationship with India,” it added.

News.Az