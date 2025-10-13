India and Canada agree on new roadmap for bilateral relations

India and Canada agree on new roadmap for bilateral relations

India and Canada have agreed on a new roadmap to strengthen their bilateral relations, according to a joint statement issued after talks between their foreign ministers in New Delhi on Monday.

The framework outlines areas of cooperation and mutual interest, aiming to deepen diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No further details were immediately provided, but the agreement underscores a commitment to enhanced partnership in the years ahead.

News.Az