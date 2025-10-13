India’s aviation regulator orders Air India to inspect emergency power system on 787 jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s aviation regulator has directed Air India to carry out inspections of the emergency power system, known as the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), on several of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft following a recent in-flight deployment incident.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has also asked Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, to provide a detailed report on the issue, including preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes after an Air India 787 flight from Amritsar to Birmingham experienced RAT deployment during final approach, the airline said in a statement on October 5. The RAT system provides temporary emergency power to an aircraft’s essential systems in case of engine or electrical failure.

Neither Air India nor Boeing has immediately responded to requests for comment.

The DGCA’s latest directive follows a series of safety reviews involving Boeing aircraft. In July 2025, Indian investigators reported that a RAT deployment occurred during the initial climb of an Air India Boeing 787 that crashed in June, killing 260 people.

The regulator said the inspections are a precautionary measure to ensure flight safety and prevent further technical malfunctions involving the power system.

