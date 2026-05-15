India and Iran discuss Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz security in New Delhi talks

India and Iran discuss Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz security in New Delhi talks

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Top diplomats from India and Iran held discussions in New Delhi during a BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, focusing on the ongoing Middle East conflict and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. The talks came amid heightened regional tensions linked to the wider US-Israeli war with Iran and its impact on global energy security.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participated in the meeting alongside representatives from other BRICS countries, while India led broader discussions on regional stability and cooperation. The consultations highlighted concerns over maintaining safe maritime routes and preventing disruptions to vital energy transport through key waterways, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

News.Az