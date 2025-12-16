India assumes BRICS Chairmanship from Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

India officially took over the BRICS Chairmanship from Brazil during a meeting of the group’s Sherpas, receiving the traditional gavel symbolizing political and diplomatic authority, TV BRICS reports.

Brazil’s Sherpa, Ambassador Mauricio Lyrio, handed the gavel to India’s Sherpa, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, praising the group’s cooperation and expressing confidence in the success of the upcoming Indian chairmanship. Dalela reaffirmed India’s commitment to continuity, consolidation, and consensus, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For 2026, New Delhi has outlined four priorities: sustainability, innovation, cooperation, and environmental stability, including climate change mitigation and ethical AI use.

Brazil’s outgoing chairmanship focused on climate change, healthcare cooperation, and AI governance and will officially conclude on 31 December 2025. The gavel handed to India, crafted from recycled Amazonian wood, underscores Brazil’s commitment to sustainability and the group’s environmental priorities.

The handover follows a tradition: in 2024, Brazil received a steel gavel from Russia, the chair at the time.

News.Az