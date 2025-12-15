New Delhi flights hit by fog amid severe air pollution

Airlines operating at Delhi airport said on social media platform X that poor visibility caused by thick fog affected flight operations across all carriers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, said the capital was experiencing its “first hint of winter fog,” with visibility around the airport significantly reduced.

While authorities have not released official figures on flight disruptions, Indian broadcaster NDTV, citing data from Flightradar24, reported that around 100 flights were cancelled and more than 300 were delayed at Delhi airport.

The flight disruptions come as New Delhi continues to grapple with dangerously high pollution levels. According to India’s Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) stood at 461 on Sunday evening. AQI levels between 401 and 500 are classified as “severe,” a range that experts warn can affect even healthy individuals.

In response, authorities have implemented anti-pollution measures to curb the smog and urged residents—particularly vulnerable groups—to remain indoors. The Singapore High Commission in New Delhi also issued an advisory on Monday, asking its nationals to follow local guidance, especially children and people with respiratory or heart conditions, and to wear masks when outdoors.

Air pollution remains a chronic problem in New Delhi and typically worsens during winter, when crop stubble burning in surrounding regions combines with emissions from coal-fired power plants and industrial activity across the city.