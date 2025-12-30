India enforces strict measures after bird flu outbreak in Kerala

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian authorities have implemented strict containment measures in the southern state of Kerala following an outbreak of bird flu, also known as avian influenza H5N1, officials said on Tuesday.

The outbreak has been recorded mainly in Alappuzha district, located about 154 kilometers north of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials from the state’s animal husbandry department have ordered the culling of poultry birds within a one-kilometer radius of the outbreak’s epicenter as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Over the past two days, approximately 28,000 birds have been culled, officials said.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease affecting birds, caused by the H5N1 influenza virus, which can occasionally infect humans as well.

News.Az