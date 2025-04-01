India forecasters warn of unusually hot summer ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures this summer, with an increase in heatwave days likely to impact lives and livelihoods, the weather office has warned.

The country is no stranger to scorching summers but years of scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Summer in India lasts from April to June, when temperatures often soar past 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) at the season’s peak.

This year, the hot weather season will see “above-normal” maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast late Monday. This year, the hot weather season will see “above-normal” maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast late Monday. The number of heatwave days, when abnormally high temperatures several degrees above the long-term average are recorded, will also increase. “Up to 10 heatwave days or even more can be expected, especially over east India”, leading to heat stress, weather bureau boss Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters. India usually experiences four to seven heatwave days between April and June. Infants, the elderly, people with health problems and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to hotter temperatures.

News.Az