India landslide death toll tops 60 - UPDATED

At least 63 people have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after heavy rains triggered massive landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The landslides struck hilly areas in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday.Rescue operations are under way, but are being hindered by heavy rains and the collapse of a crucial bridge.India's army has sent more than 200 personnel to the area to assist the security forces in search and rescue efforts.Local hospitals are treating at least 100 injured, and around 250 people have been rescued and shifted to rescue camps so far.At least 54 people have died and 70 others have been injured in a landslide in the southern Indian state of Kerala.The news outlet said that three landslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in hilly areas of Wayanad district in the northeast of the southern Indian state of Kerala following incessant monsoon rains. So far, 250 people have been rescued and moved to temporary camps in safe areas. However, dozens of people are still missing.Authorities have not ruled out that the death toll could rise. The search and rescue operation has not stopped, the servicemen are involved in it, as well as the air force equipment. In the aftermath of the disaster, many houses were demolished, roads and a bridge were destroyed in Wayanad district.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims' families and announced compensation. Relatives of the landslide victims will receive 200,000 Indian rupees (about $2,400) each, while the injured will receive 50,000 Indian rupees (about $600) from the government.

