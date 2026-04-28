India and China discuss regional peace amid LAC tension

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India and China’s defence ministers held talks on regional security and defence cooperation on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, according to India’s defence ministry.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun during the SCO defence ministers’ gathering in Kyrgyzstan. The two sides discussed regional security dynamics and broader defence engagement, New Delhi said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The meeting comes as both countries continue efforts to manage tensions along their disputed border while maintaining limited diplomatic and military communication channels within multilateral platforms such as the SCO.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation brings together several Eurasian countries, including China, India, Russia, and Central Asian states, focusing on regional security, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation.

While details of the discussion were not disclosed, the engagement reflects ongoing attempts by both sides to stabilize ties through dialogue amid broader geopolitical competition in the region.

News.Az