India-Pakistan ceasefire: New Delhi to maintain visa suspension

India and Pakistan have reached an agreement for a complete and immediate ceasefire. According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all military activities—on land, in the air, and at sea—starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US., News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.



The Indian government had revoked 14 categories of visas for Pakistani nationals and suspended visa services for them with immediate effect on April 26. All existing valid visas, except for diplomatic, official, and long-term visas (LTVs), stood cancelled.



This decision followed the emergence of Pakistani links in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the directive under the newly enacted Immigration & Foreigners Act, 2025.



Meanwhile, India and Pakistan directly worked out the stopping of military actions, government sources said on Saturday. The source-based clarification came after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.



News.Az