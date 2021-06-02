India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths
India on Wednesday reported a daily rise in new coronavirus infections of 132,788 cases over the past 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,207, Reuters reports.
The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 28.3 million, while the death toll has reached 335,102, health ministry data showed.