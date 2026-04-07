BYD Seal 6 set to shake up Australia with record-low PHEV pricing

BYD Seal 6 set to shake up Australia with record-low PHEV pricing

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BYD is preparing a major price shake-up in Australia’s mid-size car market with the arrival of the all-new Seal 6 Sedan and Seal 6 Touring plug-in hybrid (PHEV) range, positioning itself directly against the popular Toyota Camry.

From April 9, 2026, the Seal 6 lineup will go on sale in Australia with just two variants—but both are designed to aggressively undercut key rivals on price while offering strong electric driving range and family-friendly practicality, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Seal 6 Sedan will be offered in a single Essential trim, priced at $34,990 before on-road costs. This makes it:

Australia’s cheapest plug-in hybrid sedan

Around $5,000 cheaper than the Toyota Camry Hybrid

One of the most affordable electrified mid-size cars overall

It narrowly misses out on being Australia’s absolute cheapest PHEV, beaten by BYD’s own Sealion 5 SUV by just $1,000.

The Seal 6 Touring will arrive in higher-spec Premium trim, priced at $39,990 before on-roads, making it:

Australia’s cheapest wagon

Significantly cheaper than the Skoda Octavia wagon range

wagon range A rare alternative in a shrinking wagon segment

Its closest rival in price is the Skoda Octavia 110TSI Select at $43,990 drive-away.

Both versions use BYD’s DM 5.0 Super Hybrid system, combining a 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with an electric motor.

Key differences come from battery size:

Sedan (Essential): 10.08kWh LFP battery

Touring (Premium): 19kWh battery

Performance outputs are reported at 130kW (sedan) and 163kW (wagon).

Electric-only driving range:

Sedan: up to 55km (WLTP)

Touring: up to 100km (WLTP)

Total combined range reaches up to 1,400km, depending on variant.

The Seal 6 is larger than many rivals and is positioned as a practical family-focused mid-size car:

4,840mm long, 1,875mm wide, 1,495–1,505mm tall

2,790mm wheelbase

Compared to the Camry, it is wider and taller, with a slightly shorter wheelbase.

The Touring version adds serious cargo space:

670 litres boot capacity

Expands to 1,535 litres with seats folded

That puts it ahead of several European wagons, including the Skoda Octavia in overall size.

Standard equipment includes:

8.8-inch digital instrument cluster

12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Adaptive cruise control

Blind-spot monitoring

Child presence detection

BYD also highlights strong rear-seat space and a flat floor design aimed at family comfort.

With SUVs dominating Australia’s PHEV market, BYD is positioning the Seal 6 as a different choice for buyers who still want space but prefer a sedan or wagon body style.

Direct competition is limited. Most buyers will either look at smaller performance wagons like the Cupra Leon Sportstourer or move up to larger models such as the upcoming Skoda Superb.

The Seal 6 is part of BYD’s wider push to expand its Australian presence, where the brand is aiming to break into the country’s top-tier automotive rankings after already posting strong monthly sales performances.

With aggressive pricing, long electric range, and unusual wagon availability, the Seal 6 could become one of the most disruptive mid-size launches of 2026.

News.Az