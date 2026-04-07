AirAsia flight horror: Cabin ceiling collapses during landing in Kuala Lumpur - PHOTO

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A routine flight operated by AirAsia ended with an unusual cabin incident after part of the interior ceiling panel detached during landing in Kuala Lumpur on April 4, 2026.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, operating as flight AK-720 from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, landed normally on runway 15 when a section of the cabin ceiling suddenly became loose and fell onto the seats below, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The aircraft had departed from Singapore and was completing its final approach into Kuala Lumpur when the incident occurred.

According to airline information, the panel separated just as the aircraft touched down. The affected seats were unoccupied, and no passengers or crew members were injured.

Despite the unexpected interior failure, the aircraft continued its rollout without further complications and came to a safe stop.

Passenger photo (Photo: Mr. Chen)

AirAsia later confirmed that a section of the cabin ceiling had become dislodged during landing and said the situation did not pose a safety risk to passengers on board.

The incident adds to ongoing scrutiny of cabin maintenance standards across high-frequency short-haul fleets, though no operational disruption or emergency response was required after landing.

News.Az